Action in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 resumes with Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings in Qualifier 1. The high-stake game takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 14. The round-robin stage of PSL was played in March earlier this year, but the knock-out games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the format of the tournament has also been tinkered a bit. Instead of the top four teams contesting in semi-finals, the top-two teams will first lock horns in Qualifier 1 for a final spot. At the same time, the loser will meet the winner of Eliminator 1 (winner of 3rd and 4th place team) in Eliminator 2. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Qualifier, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MUL vs KAR IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 team captain and vice-captain. The captain of Dream11 fantasy team fetches 2x point while vice-captain 1.5x. Both Multam and Karachi has a good set of in-form players and we are indeed up for an exciting contest ahead in PSL season 5 Qualifier. PSL 2020 Points Table Final Update.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been in red-hot form and should be picked as captain in your Dream11 team. He scored two successive fifties in the recently-concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe and would be eying to extend his winning runs. The Kings’ batsman also likes to play at the Karachi track, and he’ll already be haunting the Multan bowling-up.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Usman Qadir

Qadir is another hero of Pakistan’s recent triumph against Zimbabwe. He took eight wickets in just three games, and his economy rate of 5.45 is nothing short of staggering. Hence, the leg-spinner must back himself to extend his sensational run against the Karachi-based team. All these factors make Qadir a potent vice-captain of your fantasy team.

MUL vs KAR Likely Playing XI

MUL Probable XI: Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan

KAR Probable XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (C), Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan, Umaid Asif

