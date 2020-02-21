Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Mumbai City FC players celebrate. (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will take on each other in the ISL 2019-20 game at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. This game is touted to be quite a crucial one for both teams as a win here and the chance for the playoffs would be brighter. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and telecast details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the head to head record of the game and their previous results. Talking about their previous results, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC have suffered from quite contrasting fortunes. Mumbai City FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

Mumbai City FC enters the game with a disappointing loss as they lost the game 5-1 against FC Goa. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, secured a 3-1 win ATK. Talking about their head-to-head record, the two teams have met each other on 11 occasions. The two share a very close head to head record as Mumbai City won four-time and the remaining games were won by Chennaiyin. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Indian Super League encounter between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. MCFC vs CFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 21, 2020 (Friday).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC FC ISL 2019-20 match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the MCFC vs CFC match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL encounter for its online fans in India. Fans can also follow live action of the match on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of MCFC vs CFC match.