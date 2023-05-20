On the last day of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in a very important match. The playoff race has got extremely intense with four teams competing for three spots and the MI vs SRH game is a decider in that. A win for MI will propel them to 16 points and it is most likely that with 16 points they will qualify, although RCB are ahead in net run rate and MI will need to win with a big margin to take the target beyond RCB's reach. They have their batting in form with Rohit Sharma also getting runs in the last game. Suryakumar Yadav has been a star in their batting and with the likes of Nehal Wadhera and Tim David chipping in, it just increases their batting potential three-fold. SRH on the other hand have been very poor with their form and performance. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match. Staying the MI vs SRH win prediction, Google, the search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match. MI vs SRH, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

So, what has Google predicted for the mouthwatering MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match? In an expected prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Mumbai Indians are slight favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Mumbai Indians a 59% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction, Sunrisers Hyderabad has a 41% chance of winning the game.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 game between MI and SRH (Picture Credits - Google)

The prediction is not a surprise because of the form SRH has been in the later stages of the tournament. Their bowling has not stepped up at all and they are yet to find the right combination in their bowling. Umran Malik has been missing in the last few games and captain Aiden Markram is not scoring runs. All these factors compiled against an in-form Mumbai Indians on a batter-friendly wicket like Wankhede can be ominous for SRH. 'Don't Care About What Anyone on the Outside Says', Virat Kohli Shuts Down Critics With His Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 20 games against each other with MI winning 11 and SRH winning 9. SRH won the reverse fixture against them at Hyderabad during the initial phase of the season.

