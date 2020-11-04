The place in the finals of the IPL 2020 is up for a grab and finally, we have the four teams who would lock horns against each other for walking away with the coveted trophy. In the Qualifier 1, we will have Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals who are all set to lock horns against each other for a berth in the finals. The Mumbai Indians who last played against the Sunrisers Hyderabad had the worst day in the IPL 2020 with things going against them. Whereas, Delhi Capitals made a stunning comeback into the IPL 2020 after back to back losses. Ahead of Qualifier 1, let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report for the game.

Since we are in the month of November, the weather will be a bit cooler as compared to the previous months. The weather will be around 29 degrees Celcius and will remain constant for the entire match. Zero precipitation which means there is no chance of rain to bother the players. Even the heat will not be that hard to hit the players. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for Dubai (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Dubai is extremely unpredictable. Yes, it does support the spinners and would continue to do so. The last game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings was not a high-scoring game as they only made 168 runs. Only Kane Williamson scored 50 runs in the last match of the league stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).