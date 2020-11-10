Cricket fans are excited to follow the live action of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final. The two teams made it to the summit following some fine display. Mumbai Indians will be looking to clinch their record fifth title. The Rohit Sharma-led side is one of the consistent teams in the IPL. MI have never defended their title and have mostly won in alternate years. Tonight Mumbai will be seeking to change that fact. With players fighting it out on the field, on social media fans of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will square off against each other with memes and jokes as their armoury. Is MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, Doordarshan National, DD Sports and Star Sports First TV Channels?

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met each other thrice this season and on all the occasions, Mumbai has emerged victorious. Delhi Capitals fans will be aware of it and will be hoping their favourite team does well tonight to help them celebrate on social media. Did You Know Delhi Capitals Lost to Mumbai Indians Thrice This Season? Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final, Check Details of Their Previous Meetings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians no doubt start as favourites to win this match given that they have the experience of featuring in the final. Mumbai knows how to hold their nerves in such a big encounter. But Delhi Capitals will be keen to perform well as they start as underdogs!