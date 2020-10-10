Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The cash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 11, 2020 (Sunday). It is a top of the table clash as both teams occupy the top two places in the team standings and are looking as early contenders for the title. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions and favourites for MI vs DC IPL 2020 match 27. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been sensational this season and on a great run of results at the moment. However, with the two sides meeting, one of them will see their winning run come to an end. MI are currently second in the team standings with four wins out of six while Delhi Capitals are the table toppers with five wins from their first six games of the season.

MI vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, despite being second in the points table, Mumbai Indians are tipped as the favourites to win the game. Bet365 have placed 1.80 bet odds for MI while for DC it is 2.00. MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 27.

There is nothing to separate the teams in the head-to-head record but despite that, Mumbai Indians will start as the favourites and are expected to win the clash.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the Indian Premier League and have won a similar amount of games. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have won 12 games each and would look to get one over each other.

