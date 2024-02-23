WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 opening clash takes place between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and Delhi Capitals (DC-W). The MI-W vs DC-W will start right after the WPL 2024 opening ceremony which features Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and others. Meanwhile, the season opener is a re-match of the last season’s finale with defending champions looking to start their title defence on a winning note. Meanwhile, for Mumbai Indians-Women vs Delhi Capitals-Women free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. WPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Two.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to start the new season with a win under their belt. Mumbai Indians have some top-quality players like Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail and Issy Wong apart from their captain in their ranks. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals boasts of players like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Poonam Yadav and of course their captain. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Sourav Ganguly As Bollywood Superstar Visits Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Practice Ahead of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Video).

When Is MI-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The MI-W vs DC-W Match 01 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23 (Friday). The MI-W vs DC-W clash has a starting time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the MI-W vs DC-W match 01 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI-W vs DC-W Match 01 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).