Mumbai Indians will aim to finally get their first points of the season when they face Lucknow Super Giants in match 26 of IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 16. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is set to begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The five-time champions are the only team this season to have not won a game. Rohit Sharma's side entered the competition as one of the title favourites but now, it would be an exceptional achievement even if they somehow make it to the playoffs. With five defeats in as many games, they lie at the rock bottom of the points table and are in desperate need of points. MI vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 26

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand, have looked impressive but were handed a close defeat in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul's men will aim to bounce back to winning ways but it would not be easy against a side like Mumbai, which might be in very poor form but can still pack a serious punch with the plethora of talented and experienced players. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 26.

MI vs LSG Betting Odds

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians are the bookmaker's choice to win this game. According to Bet365, the former champions have 1.80 odds of winning, as compared to Lucknow Super Giants, which have 2.00 odds of coming out victorious

MI vs LSG Win Probability

MI vs LSG Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, Mumbai Indians have a higher chance of securing a victory in this game. Rohit Sharma's men have a 52% chance of winning this match while Lucknow Super Giants have a win probability of 48%. However, this will change when the match begins and progresses.

