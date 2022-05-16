Sunrisers Hyderabad look to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive when they face Mumbai Indians in match 65 of the competition. The MI vs SRH clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2022 (Tuesday). So ahead of the encounter, we bring you MI vs SRH betting odds along with the win probability. MI vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 65.

Due to the new format of the league, this will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing campaign but will look to end it on a high. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad still have a chance to make it to the playoffs and need to win their remaining matches and hope other results to turn in their favour. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

MI vs SRH Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Mumbai Indians are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of MI to come away with maximum points from the encounter. MI have the odds of 1.71 in their favour while SRH are a 2.10 underdog.

MI vs SRH Win Predictions

MI vs SRH

According to Google Predictions, Mumbai Indians are tipped to come away with a win from the MI have a 52% chance of winning the encounter compared to SRH's 48%. Mumbai lead the head to head record between the two teams.

