The defending champions Mumbai Indians have started the tournament on a very positive note as they won both matches till now in WPL 2024. With their opening pair struggling a bit, their middle order is in full control of the batting and does perform whenever required. Captain Harmanpreet is also looking in good touch. This is a piece of very good news for the defending champions as they will do well with someone leading from the front. When we talk about their bowling front it is looking in good touch as well. WPL 2024: Renuka Thakur Has Controlled the Powerplay and Set the Tone for RCB in Both Games, Says Sophie Molineux.

One or two bowlers have to be in form. Amelia Kerr being an allrounder is doing good both with the bat and ball. Mumbai Indians dominate the matches whenever they have the opportunity and will be looking to do the same. Against UP Warriorz they can come on top but still, it is too early to say as it is format in which things can take a very different turn.

UP Warriorz will be looking to find some form as they have lost both of their matches played in WPL 2024 till now. Shweta Sehrawat is one of the players Warriorz can rely on as she has played well in both of the matches. As a rising star she can't do all for the team, the rest of the players should find a way to overcome their issues with the form. They lost a very close match. In the other one, they got dominated.

When Is MI-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The MI-W vs UPW-W Match 04 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27 (Tuesday). The MI-W vs UPW-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. WPL 2024: ‘Smriti Mandhana Has Been Proactive and Bold With Her Decisions’, Says Sophie Devine.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to catch the live action of the MI-W vs UPW-W match 06 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI-W vs UPW-W Match 06 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).