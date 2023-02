New Delhi, Feb 10: Former India opener Murali Vijay slammed ex-player turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his reaction to his name being on the top of the batters' conversation rates list in the country. The incident took place on Day Two of the first Test between India and Australia at VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur when a stat was shown on television about conversion rates in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma Becomes First-Ever Indian Captain to Score Centuries in All Formats, Achieves Feat on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Vijay topped the list among Indian batsmen in India, followed by Mohammad Azharuddin, Polly Umrigar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Manjrekar seemed a bit surprised on seeing Vijay's name at the top and in reply, the former right-handed batter slammed him through Twitter. "Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall @sanjaymanjrekar @BCCI," tweeted Vijay. "@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow," read another tweet from Vijay.

Murali Vijay Slammed Sanjay Manjrekar

Surprised Wow

Last month, Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In his 61 Tests for India, Vijay scored 3982 runs averaging 38.29, including 12 centuries and 15 fifties, and was also the leading run-scorer in the 2014 Test tour of England. He also featured in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, scoring only 339 and 169 runs respectively. In his first-class career, Vijay played 135 matches, scoring 9205 runs, including 25 hundreds and 38 half-centuries. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vijay was an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings side winning the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

