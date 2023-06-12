Gautam Gambhir is always known to be pretty aggressive on the field and always speaks his mind when the need arises, even though he is a man of few words. The 2011 World Cup winner was involved in an ugly spat with one of his former teammates in Virat Kohli, during IPL 2023 in May when his team Lucknow Super Giants, clashed with Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ekana Stadium. The two had to be separated by other players in the area as pics and videos of the incident went viral on social media. Not just Kohli but Gambhir has been rumoured to have had a rift with former skipper MS Dhoni, with whom he was pictured standing and chatting after an IPL match last year. 'Ask Kohli What Shot He Played' Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Virat Kohli After His Dismissal in IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

While addressing these rumoured rifts, Gambhir, as quoted by News18, said, "See, normally I don't explain my relationships. This question has been asked to me regarding MS Dhoni too - How is my relation with MS Dhoni? I share the same relation with MS Dhoni as it's with Virat Kohli." He went on to further add that his fights with cricketers generally are not personal and he would like them to finish on the field itself. My fight with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or any other player isn't personal. "My fight is limited to the field. We both want to win. And it should stay on the field," said Gambhir.

A day ago, the Indian team suffered a heartbreaking 209-run loss to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023.

Gambhir also tore into the hero-worship culture in Indian cricket and stated that the nation needs to come out of this. "Our country is not team obsessed, it’s individually obsessed. We count individuals bigger than our team. In other countries like England, Australia, and New Zealand, the team is bigger and not the individual”. Previously, he had also slammed the hero worship culture and said, “India needs to come out of this hero worship Whether it’s Indian cricket or Indian politics. We have to stop worshipping heroes and should only worship Indian cricket."

