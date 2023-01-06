Lately Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India are not in the best of terms over India's negligence to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Previous PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja even went to the extent of threatening to not to visit India for the ODI World Cup 2023 if India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. India, for prominent political reasons wants the tournament to be moved to UAE once again. This has led to tension between both the cricket boards. Even after a recent change in regime at the PCB, the ice doesn't seem to break between the two parties as this time the new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi takes sarcastic jibe at BCCI Secretary and ACC President Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting the ACC Calendar. ACC has responded to it almost immediately by releasing an official statement calling Sethi's comments baseless. India, Pakistan in Same Group at Asia Cup 2023 As President Jay Shah Announces ACC 2023–24 Cricket Schedule Calendar.

Shah, who is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council, presented the ACC Calendar for the 2023 and 2024 season through his twitter handle including the Asia Cup 2023, which is set to be held in September, on Thursday, January 5. Although the details and host country was not mentioned, Sethi, unhappy with the whole process, took a jibe at Shah, sarcastically thanking him for presenting the calendar unilaterally. He also invited Jay Shah to present the structure & calendar of the PSL 2023 with a similar sarcastic manner.

Najam Sethi Takes Sarcastic Jibe at President Jay Shah

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

The ACC in an official statement on Friday said, “It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.” India vs Pakistan Clash On Cards As ACC Drafts Both Teams In Same Group of Asia Cup 2023 Set To Be Held In September.

In the statement, the ACC further said, “The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB. In view of the above, Mr Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC.”

ACC Releases Official Statement In Response to PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's Comments

Official media statement in response to @najamsethi 's comments on the ACC 2023-2024 calendar and pathway structure: https://t.co/mBXpeNOXYb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 6, 2023

Whether Pakistan will finally remain as the host venue of the Asia Cup 2023 is yet to be known, but this incident will definitely rise the socio-political tension between the PCB and the BCCI one notch further.

