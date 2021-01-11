Team India put on a brilliant display on the final day of the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG despite several players suffering injuries. Ravindra Jadeja was one of the many walking wounded from the visitors squad during the match and on Day 5 as the all-rounder was preparing himself to come out and play despite a dislocated thumb, team-mate Navdeep Saini helped him eat a banana. On Rahul Dravid's Birthday As a Fitting Tribute Team India Shows Grit and Determination to Secure a Famous Draw.

Ravindra Jadeja was hit hard on his hand by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the first innings of the match, from which he suffered a fractured thumb. The all-rounder didn’t bowl a single delivery on the second innings but was ready to go out and play of his team needed him to avoid defeat on the final day of the Test. Ravi Ashwin in Tears After Wife Prithi Hailed the Spinner's Resilient Knock in India vs Australia 3rd Test Despite Unbelievable Pain.

Jadeja was all padded up in the Indian dressing room, prepared to play his part if need be and Navdeep Saini, who was sitting alongside the all-rounder, peeled the banana for his injured teammate during this time.

Watch Video

A bit of teamwork, Saini peeling the banana for Jadeja 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/O0KYKZT1a9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 11, 2021

Team India eventually dug deep as they managed to conjure up a draw with Hanuma Vohari and Ravi Ashwin frustrating the Australian bowling attack. The hosts needed eight wickets on the final day to win the game but brilliant knocks from Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara along with a late show from the above duo, saw that India avoided defeat.

Both teams will now hope to win the series in the fourth and final test of the tour starting from January 15. The series is currently tied at 1-1. However, India are set to miss some crucial players through injury and might need a similar kind of performance from their stars in that game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).