Nepal is hosting a T20I tri-series featuring Namibia and the Netherlands, starting on Tuesday, February 27. Each team will play against the other two teams twice during the competition, and the top two teams will then advance to the final. The final match of the series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 5. All seven matches will be played at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The series can be considered a good preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Nicol Loftie-Eaton Scores Fastest Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During Nepal vs Namibia T20 Tri-Series 2024 Match.

In the opening match of the series, Nepal played against Namibia. Namibia set a target of 207 runs in 20 overs, thanks to Nicol Loftie-Eaton's century in just 33 balls. Captain Rohit Paudel (42) and Singh Airee (48) tried their best to help Nepal achieve the target, but the team was bowled out on 186 runs in 18.5 overs, resulting in a heartbreaking loss for the home side. The updated Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 points table with net run rate (NRR) is as follows,

Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 Namibia 1 1 0 +0.424 2 2 Netherlands 0 0 0 - 0 3 Nepal 1 0 1 -1.000 0

The next match is scheduled between Nepal and the Netherlands on February 28. The hosts will be aiming to score some points while the Netherlands will try to put pressure on the Nepalese team by giving them a second loss in the series.

