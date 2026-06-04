Nepal vs Malaysia, Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 Live Streaming Online

The international T20 cricket calendar shifts its focus to Southeast Asia as regional rivals Nepal and Malaysia prepare to square off in a decisive Group A fixture at the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026. Scheduled to take place at the Singapore National Cricket Ground, the encounter serves as a high-stakes battle to determine who tops the group table. Both nations enter the fixture with momentum, having comfortably secured wins against China earlier in the qualification tournament to guarantee their progression into the semi-final stage. 6,6,6,6,6,6! Kushal Bhurtel Becomes 2nd Nepal and 6th Overall Batter To Hit Six Sixes In An Over in T20I (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Nepal vs Malaysia, Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026?

As of now, specific official broadcast or streaming partners for the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 cricket competition across various regions have not been explicitly confirmed. Fans are advised to check the official website of the Asian Games 2026 (Aichi-Nagoya) and Olympics.com for general event news and updates. The match will be available to stream live across multiple global territories via the official ICC.tv application and website. Accessing the stream requires users to log in with a free registered digital account.

Official social media channels of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the respective national cricket boards (Cricket Association of Nepal and Malaysia Cricket Association) will also provide information closer to the tournament dates.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Both teams have shown excellent recent form in T20 internationals. Nepal has won four of its last five T20 matches. Malaysia boasts an even stronger recent record, winning all of their last five T20 encounters. You can find Nepal National Cricket Team vs Malaysia National Cricket Team match scorecard here.

Historically, Nepal holds a commanding advantage over Malaysia. The Rhinos have emerged victorious in all of their last five T20I clashes against Malaysia, a streak they will be keen to extend.

The fixture carries significant operational value for both squads as they eye the knockout rounds. While semi-final qualification is mathematically secure for both camps, finishing at the summit of Group A offers a structurally favorable seeding for the subsequent knockout bracket, allowing the group winner to avoid the top-ranked side from parallel groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).