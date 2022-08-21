Pakistan won the second game on the bounce against Netherlands to wrap up the ODI series and will now look for a clean sweep when the sides meet in the third and final game at Rotterdam. The Dutch did manage to put up some resistance at the start of the series but the last match was a very one-sided affair. Pakistan looked in cruise control and they were victorious without really shifting gears. The pitch at Hazelaarweg has offered something to the bowlers and the Dutch need to take advantage of the same. Opponents Pakistan can ring in some changes to give their fringe players an opportunity to shine. The Netherlands vs Pakistan will be streamed on the FanCode app from 2:30 PM IST. Babar Azam Is ‘Cristiano Messi’, Says Shadab Khan While Introducing Pakistan Captain to Manchester United Legend Edwin van der Sar (Watch Video).

Netherlands batting in the second ODI had two players doing the bulk of the scoring. Bas de Leede and Tom Cooper scored wonderful fifties but the other batters struggled big time. The majority of them went out for single figures which does not bode well for the team. They will have to be patient in the middle and try and get themselves in before trying the big strokes. The bowling was largely flat but cannot be blamed when there are not enough runs on the board. Asia Cup 2022: India Are Firm Favourites, but Pakistan Can Beat Them, Says Salman Butt.

Haris Rauf has been the star for Pakistan in this series with six wickets and he will be eager to continue the good run. He has been ably supported by Naseem Shah and spinner Shadab Khan and together they have been able to contain the hosts. In terms of batting, Babar Azam has been consistent in the opening two matches while Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are also in good form.

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2022 will be played on August 21, 2022 (Sunday). The game will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 AM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI 2022?

In India, there are no official broadcasters of the Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022. Hence fans will not be able to watch the match on their TV sets. In Pakistan, NED vs PAK 3rd ODI will be televised on PTV Sports.

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2022 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the game on its official website and app. Fans in Pakistan can watch the game on PTV Sports live streaming TV app. Pakistan have played well so far and should not have much problem winning the final ODI as well.

