Auckland, Aug 31: New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket with reports suggesting the 36-year-old had taken the decision after being the surprise pick in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) Draft held recently. De Grandhomme, a veteran of 29 Tests, 45 ODIs and 41 T20Is, was selected by the Adelaide Strikers ahead of the BBL-12 season to be part of their squad for the Australian domestic T20 tournament.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) was surprised when Adelaide Strikers' chief coach Jason Gillespie picked de Grandhomme in the Draft, as the player was contracted to the country's cricket board and thus ineligible to play in the BBL. On Wednesday de Grandhomme made the decision to retire from international cricket after discussing the issue with NZC, with the two parties agreeing a release from his central contract, according to ICC.The all-rounder, who represented New Zealand in over 100 matches across three formats, acknowledged that fitness challenges and raising a family contributed to the decision. "I accept I'm not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries," de Grandhomme was quoted as saying. "I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks."De Grandhomme was a member of the New Zealand side that won the 2021 World Test Championship final against India, and played a key role in the side's 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign, reaching the final at Lord's, finally losing to England in a dramatic game. Making over 3,000 runs and taking important wickets for New Zealand, de Grandhomme feels a sense of pride of featuring in a successful period for the team. "I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps since debuting in 2012 and I'm proud of my international career, but I feel this is the right time to finish."