New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final after the South Africa vs Australia Test series got postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aussies, who are third in the team standings, were scheduled to play three Test matches against the Proteas. However, their chances of advancing to the finals have taken a big hit as they won’t be able to leapfrog the Kiwis who are poised at the second spot. Notably, New Zealand have completed their quota of matches in the current WTC cycle, and they won’t drop further. Australia Test Tour of South Africa 2021 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

While the Kiwis have secured the final position, either India or England will be the other team to play at summit clash at Lord’s. The two sides have destiny in their own hands as they lock horns in a four-match Test series which will determine the second finalists. While India are place at the top position and need to win just two games to secure the final berth, the Three Lions have to defy the odds as they have to win at least three out of the four games. Notably, India haven’t lost a home Test series since 2012 and Joe Root’s men aren’t expected to breach their fortress. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Updated.

The first of the four-Test matches gets underway on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The home team must be on cloud nine after their historic 2-1 Test series triumph over Australia. Although England also are coming off a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli and Co will possess a more formidable challenge.

