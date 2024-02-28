After a successful series victory against Pakistan and a tied series against West Indies, Australia are all set tip off their summer by playing a two-Test match series against New Zealand. Australia are all set to visit New Zealand after a long gap of 8 years. They are the defending World Test Championship winners and have won four of the last five Test matches they played at their home under the leadership of Pat Cummins. New Zealand, meanwhile are coming out of a series victory against South Africa as they dominated the second-string side of the Proteas. Kane Williamson has shown glimpses of being back in form and William O'Rourke as showed enough promise to cover in the absence of injured Kyle Jamieson. Australia will face New Zealand in the first of the two Test series on Thursday, February 29 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Neil Wagner Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement From International Cricket (Watch Video).

Steve Smith has started opening for Australia in the absence of David Warner, who announced his retirement from Test cricket. He had a stuttering start in the West Indies series but Pat Cummins has confirmed he would be continuing opening for the Aussies. Cameron Green is all set to get consistent opportunities in the no 4 position and it is now his time to shine. Meanwhile, New Zealand rely on Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra as the batting mainstays with Devon Conway out injured. Neil Wagner announced is retirement from Test cricket too after he was not named in the Kiwi squad for the first Test against Australia.

When is New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington on February 28 (Sunday). The first day's play of the NZ vs AUS 1st Test has a scheduled time of 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). NZ vs AUS 2024: New Zealand Lose Injured Opener Devon Conway for First Test Against Australia.

Where To Watch Live Telecast New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test 2024 on TV?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Australia Test series. However, the NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will not be available on TV in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024 on their TV sets. For NZ vs AUS live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test 2024?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs AUS, fans will be eager to catch the action. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs AUS1st Test 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs AUS Test series on mobile devices and smart TVs. Australia are the slight favourites here although New Zealand can be tough to beat at home.

