Australia has been able to maintain a winning streak against New Zealand, having won all of their last five encounters. Australia has been dominating the game by choosing to bat first in each of these matches, and this trend continued in their recent encounter at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. They won this match by a significant margin of 172 runs. NZ vs AUS 2024: Nathan Lyon Keen To Exploit a Chink in Kane Williamson’s Armour in His 100th Test Appearance.

Australia faced a tough challenge on the first day as New Zealand's bowling was spirited. However, Cameron Green's outstanding performance in the first innings helped Australia regain stability. In the second innings, the Kiwis staged an impressive comeback, limiting Australia to a modest 160 runs.

Just when New Zealand seemed to be in a good position to chase the target, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon turned the game around by orchestrating a spectacular collapse of the Kiwi batting lineup. Lyon's exceptional spin wizardry led Australia to a decisive win, denying New Zealand the chance to chase the daunting target. The match was intense and full of gripping moments, with intense bowling battles and decisive batting manoeuvres, culminating in Australia's victory.

Even though Australia has dominated the Kiwis, the second Test is poised in balance with a possible return of Kaen Williamson and Tim Southee. The Pitch is also favourable for batters allowing the both sides to put up big score on board. NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Kane Williamson and Tim Southee Hit 100 Test Mark As New Zealand Tries To Save Australia Series

When is New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand and Australia will play the second and last Test of the series on March 8, 2024. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM at Indian Standard Time (IST). While the first Test was Basin Reserve, the 2nd Test will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch which is considered one of New Zealand's prime batting pitches

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 on TV?

The New Zealand vs Australia T20I series and 1st Test were not televised on any broadcasting Network due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Sadly, Indian cricket fans cannot watch New Zealand vs Australia the second Test on Television and will have to rely on live streaming.

Where to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live from the New Zealand vs Australia Test series.

