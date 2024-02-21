New Zealand takes on Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series. The NZ vs AUS 1st T20I takes place at the Wellington Regional Stadium and has a start time of 11:40 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). After hosting Pakistan and Bangladesh, New Zealand will welcome trans-tasman neighbours. Mitchell Santner will lead the Blackcaps while Mitchell Marsh will captain the Australian team. For AUS vs NZ live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. David Warner, Travis Head Confirm As Australia’s T20I Openers; Steve Smith’s Role Less Clear Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

New Zealand will be boosted by the return of fast-bowler Trent Boult while the home side will be without regular skipper Kane Williamson. Australia, on the other hand, have named strong squad for the T20I series. Both the teams will be looking to build towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule in June.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series. However, the NZ vs AUS 1st T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. For NZ vs AUS live streaming online details, scroll down.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs AUS, fans will be eager to catch the action. Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs AUS T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).