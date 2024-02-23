New Zealand takes on Australia in the second of the three-match T20I series. Australia leads the series 1-0 and now will be eyeing to clinch it here in this fixture. The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland and has a start time of 11:40 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). It was a high-scoring first game of the series, which was closely fought. But in the end Australia prevailed thanks to Tim David and Mitchell Marsh’s power hitting. For AUS vs NZ live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. ICC Releases T20 World Cup 2024 Teaser Featuring Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Shaheen Afridi and Kieron Pollard Among Others (Watch Video).

Australia chased down 216 in the first T20I with six wickets in hand. Tim David helps his side cross the while with a powerful unbeaten 31 off just 10 balls. Mitchell Marsh was equally good for the visitors as he slammed unbeaten 72 off 44 balls. For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway smashed 68 and 63 respectively.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series. However, the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. For NZ vs AUS live streaming online details, scroll down. Tim Southee Surpasses Martin Guptill’s Record for Most T20Is Played by a New Zealand Player, Achieves Feat in NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2024.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs AUS, fans will be eager to catch the action. Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs AUS T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

