Having won the series already, Australia face New Zealand in the third and last game of the three-match T20I series. Australia leads the series 2-0 and now will be eyeing to perform a whitewash over Blackcaps. The home side will be purely playing for pride. The NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland and has a start time of 05:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). For AUS vs NZ live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. Pakistan Set to Host T20I Series Against New Zealand in April as Preparation for ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

After a high-scoring and close encounter in the first T20I, Australia registered an easy win in the second game of the series. Set 175 runs to win, New Zealand could manage only 102 runs with Adam Zampa picking 4/34. Apart from Glenn Phillips’ 35-ball 42 none of the Kiwi batsman got going. Meanwhile, Australia will be without services of injured David Warner in this fixture.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series. However, the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. For NZ vs AUS live streaming online details, scroll down. Angry Babar Azam Threatens To Hit Spectator With Bottle After Reportedly Being Abused During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs AUS, fans will be eager to catch the action. Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs AUS T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

