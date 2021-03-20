New Zealand will kick-start their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League as they host Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. The opening encounter takes place at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday (March 20). The Blackcaps have been phenomenal across formats lately and are definite favourites to win this series. They are coming off a 3-2 triumph over Australia in the recently-concluded T20I series. On the other hand, Bangladesh thrashed a second-string West Indies side in their last ODI assignment. However, the Kiwi challenge would be much more formidable. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the NZ vs BAN clash. NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021.

Wicket-keeper Tom Latham will lead the home team with regular skipper Kane Williamson ruled out with an elbow injury. However, New Zealand still have services of ike Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholas, James Neesham, Trent Boult and Tim Southee who are proven stars of this format. On the other hand, veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on paternity leave, and his absence would undoubtedly hurt the Bangla Tigers. Big names like skipper Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim Mamudullah and Mustafiuzr Rahman need to perform from the front. As the forthcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further information. Ross Taylor To Miss First ODI Against Bangladesh Due to Injury.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings:

The match will be held at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday (March 20). As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the game gets underway at 3:30 am. The toss will happen half an hour before the match. The encounter will start at 7.00 pm as per local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the game on TV as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zeland 2021. In Bangladesh, however, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 1st ODI match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online:

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w/c), Will Young, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman

