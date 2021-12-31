New Zealand would kick start international cricket in 2022 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, the first of which begins on January 1 at the Bay Oval. The match would begin at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After a disappointing time in India where they lost the Test series 1-0, New Zealand would be hoping that they get their first win in the World Test Championship when they take on Bangladesh. Both sides would be without key players for this contest with New Zealand missing regular skipper Kane Williamson owing to injury and the visitors being without the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, who has opted out due to family commitments. Ajaz Patel Dropped From New Zealand’s Squad for Test Series Against Bangladesh, Tom Latham To Lead in Absence of Injured Kane Williamson

Bangladesh would be low on confidence following a dismal performance in Test series at home against Pakistan, which they lost 2-0. In the absence of Shakib and Mahmudullah (who retired from Test cricket), Bangladesh would have their task cut out against the World Test Champions.

When is New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first day's play will start on January 01, 2022 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Get Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test 2022?

No broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the match in India. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV is likely to provide live telecast of this match while SuperSport would do the same for viewers in New Zealand.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test 2022?

However, fans from India who wish to catch the live streaming online of NZ vs BAN 1st Test can surely log into the Amazon Prime Video app. Amazon Prime Video secured broadcast rights of New Zealand cricket to fans in India.

