The black caps New Zealand will be going head-to-head against Sri Lanka in match number 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Kiwis will be looking forward to a victory so that they can book their spot for the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Till now there have been three teams qualified namely India, South Africa, and Australia. There is still a spot up for grabs as a total of four teams will qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2

New Zealand is in a very tight spot as they lost their last game against Pakistan as the rain played a huge role in their defeat. Both Pakistan and New Zealand now have eight points each and sit right beside each other on the points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. New Zealand is at fourth place and Pakistan stands at the fifth spot.

Sri Lanka is already out of the semi-final race after facing a defeat against Bangladesh in their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. There was a very controversial timed-out dismissal happened with Sri Lankan player Angelo Mathews. Sri Lanka will try and be there in the race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 spot. The top eight teams from the World Cup group will go on to have a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in ODIs

New Zealand has come face to face with Sri Lanka a total number of 101 times and has managed to win 51 matches out of it, whereas Sri Lanka has been able to win only 41 matches. Eight out of 101 matches ended up in a no-result contest and one match ended up in a tie.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Rachin Ravindra Kane Williamson Glenn Phillips Charith Asalanka Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The NZ vs SL match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Glenn Maxwell's Double Ton Hands Australia Semifinal Spot

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (Wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C)(Wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).