New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online: Watch NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast

Cricket enthusiasts globally are gearing up for another exciting day in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as New Zealand Women take on Sri Lanka Women in a Group Stage fixture. The tournament, being hosted by England and Wales, promises thrilling competition as 12 top teams vie for the coveted trophy. Today's match is particularly significant as both teams look to gain crucial points early in the tournament. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

NZ-W vs SL-W Match Details: Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, with a start time of 2:30 PM BST (British Summer Time). This translates to 9:30 AM ET and 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England.

Where to Watch NZ-W vs SL-W Live Streaming in India

For fans in India, comprehensive coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is readily available. The match between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital viewers, live streaming will be accessible via JioHotstar. Fact Check: Viral Video of 'Harmanpreet Kaur-Fatima Sana Fight' During India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is AI-Generated.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

New Zealand Women enter this tournament as the reigning champions, having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2024. However, the White Ferns are looking to bounce back after a loss in their opening match against West Indies. Sri Lanka Women also suffered a defeat in their first game against England and will be keen to challenge the champions and make their mark in the group stage. Specific recent head-to-head statistics between these two teams for this event are not immediately available, but both sides are expected to deliver a competitive performance.

Today's match promises to be a captivating encounter as both New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women aim to gain crucial points in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage. Don't miss out on what is set to be a fantastic display of women's cricket action.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).