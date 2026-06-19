New Zealand West Indies vs Ireland Live Streaming Online: Watch NZ-W vs IRE-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues its thrilling group stage action today, June 19, 2026, as two teams hungry for a win, New Zealand Women and Ireland Women, lock horns. Set against the backdrop of The Rose Bowl (Utilita Bowl) in Southampton, this Group B fixture is vital for both sides looking to kickstart their campaigns after disappointing starts. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM UTC, which is 6:30 PM local time (BST) and 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Injured Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out, Prema Rawat Named As Her Replacement in India's Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

New Zealand, the reigning champions, have endured a tough start to their title defense, suffering back-to-back defeats against West Indies and Sri Lanka. Their struggles have been particularly evident in their fielding, with the White Ferns dropping 10 catches across just two matches and recording the lowest catching efficiency (61.6%) among all participating teams since their 2024 triumph. Ireland Women have also faced challenges, succumbing to heavy losses against Scotland and hosts England. Despite their recent form, Ireland will view New Zealand's vulnerability as an opportunity to secure a significant upset. This encounter is undeniably a must-win for both teams.

NZ-W vs IRE-W Head-to-Head Record

Historically, New Zealand Women have dominated this fixture in T20 Internationals, having won all five previous meetings against Ireland Women.

Matches Played New Zealand Women Wins Ireland Women Wins 5 5 0

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Rose Bowl in Southampton has offered a balanced contest between bat and ball throughout the Women's T20 World Cup so far. The average first-innings score at the venue in the tournament is 143.3. Interestingly, all three completed matches here have been won by the side batting second, indicating a potential advantage for chasing teams. Cool evening temperatures and overcast skies are anticipated, which could provide early assistance to new-ball fast bowlers seeking swing.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Cricket fans globally can catch all the action of the New Zealand Women vs Ireland Women clash through various broadcast and streaming platforms. Here's a region-wise guide:

India: Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital streaming, JioHotstar will provide live coverage.

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports is the official broadcaster in the UK and Ireland, with coverage available across Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. Additionally, all home nations group matches, including this one, the semi-finals, and the final, are available to stream for free on the Sky Sports app without a subscription. NOW also offers streaming with a paid subscription.

USA & Canada: Cricket enthusiasts in the United States and Canada can tune into Willow TV and Willow TV Canada for television coverage. Digital streaming options include Willow Sports (available for free on major FAST platforms), Cricbuzz via Willow, and Sling TV.

Australia: In Australia, every match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is being streamed live and exclusively on Prime Video, free for anyone with an Amazon account. ENG-W vs IND-W 2026: England Squad Announced for Historic First-Ever Lord's Women's Test Against India.

New Zealand: For fans in New Zealand, live coverage will be available on the Sky Sport channels and digitally through the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

With both teams desperately needing a victory to keep their T20 World Cup aspirations alive, expect a fiercely contested match as New Zealand aims to turn their fortunes around and Ireland seeks to create a memorable upset.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).