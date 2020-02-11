Neymar Jr Agrees to Join David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Says ‘I Will Play There One Day’ (Watch Video)

Neymar Jr (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Major League Soccer (MLS) has seen some of the footballing greats play over the years and could possibly welcome yet another superstar in the near future. PSG star-player Neymar revealed that he will be ready to play in the league and already has a contract with Inter Miami president David Beckham. The Brazilian was in conversation with Beckham as part of Otro’s Legends on Legends series which has previously featured the like of Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry. The former England captain himself played in MLS for LA Galaxy from 2007-2012, winning two titles. Neymar Jr Reveals New Hairstyle, Shaves Off Neon-Pink Hair (See Photo).

During the one-on-one interview for Otro, Beckham made his pitch to Neymar as he told the Brazilian about the growth of the sport in America and it being a ‘real opportunity’ for ‘America to have great players’. The Manchester United legend jokingly told the 28-year-old that ‘I’m going to get you to sign a piece of paper after, a blank piece of paper. It’s going to be a contract for Miami for 10 years time’. Neymar and Beckham had a good laugh as both shook hands and said ‘deal’. Neymar Involved in Heated Exchange With Match Referee.

Watch the Conversation

The Brazilian superstar told someone off-camera that he wants to play in the MLS for Inter Miami and has already told Beckham about that. ‘I told him I will play there one day’ Neymar said. ‘I believe this is a great opportunity for the country to grow its soccer. As I said before, I already have my contract with David. A few years from now, I will be there.’ Added the PSG star.

Whether Neymar joins MLS or not is a yet to be seen but one thing is for sure that the Brazilian’s arrival will surely garner the league some other-worldly attention. Beckham’s team Inter Miami will kick-off their inaugural campaign in under three weeks’ time as they travel to the Banc of California Stadium to play Carlos Vela’s Los Angeles FC.