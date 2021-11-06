New Zealand and Afghanistan are playing on Sunday at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the T20 World Cup 2021. The results of this match will affect India primarily. India will want Afghanistan to defeat New Zealand and only then the Men in Blue can make way into the semi-finals. The team In this article, we shall bring to you the preview, playing XI, key battles and head-to-head record of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at how the teams have fared so far in the tournament. NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand has been upbeat so far in the tournament and has lost only one game out of four games. The Kiwis are placed on number two of the Group 2 points table. Afghanistan on the other hand has played fearless cricket in the tournament so far. They can be dangerous at any given time and also Indian fans will be hoping for the team to defeat New Zealand.

NZ vs AFG, T20 Head-to-Head

The two teams have had not played a single T20I match. So there is no head-to-head record for the team.

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40, Key Players

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will play an important role for New Zealand in this match. Afghanistan will be depending on the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen-Ul-Haq to shine for them in this fixture.

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40, Mini-Battles

Kane Williamson vs Rashid Khan and Trent Boult going up against Usman Ghani would be the mini-battles in this game to watch out for.

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 07, 2021 (Sunday). The NZ vs AFG encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast New Zealand vs Afghanistan match live on Star Sports channels. NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the NZ vs AFG, live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40Likely Playing XIs

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

