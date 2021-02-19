Cricket fans must brace themselves as New Zealand are set to host Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series. The opening encounter takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (February 22). While the Kiwis have named a strong squad, there are several notable absentees from the Australian team. Veterans like Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will not participate in the series. Nevertheless, there are several fresh faces in the Aussie side who were in the red-hot form in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. For New Zealand, Colin Munro continues to be out. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs AUS clash. Bangladesh To Host Australia, New Zealand in T20I Series Later This Year, Confirms BCB.

The Kiwis must be on cloud nine given their staggering performances in recent T20I games. They defeated West Indies and Pakistan in T20I series recently and would like to extend their sensational run at home. On the contrary, Australia suffered a 1-2 defeat against India in their last T20I series. Nevertheless, Aaron Finch’s men can’t be taken lightly considering the quality of talent on their side. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson set the BBL on fire recently and would like to shine at the highest level as well. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 team should be Tim Seifert (NZ) and Mattew Wade (AUS).

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Aaron Finch (AUS) and Mitchell Marsh (AUS).

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ) and Glenn Maxwell (AUS).

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ) and Jhye Richardson (AUS)

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Seifert (NZ), Mattew Wade (AUS), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Aaron Finch (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Jhye Richardson (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Glenn Phillips (NZ) can fill the vice-captain slot.

