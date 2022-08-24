Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara retired from international cricket on this day, seven years ago. The legendary batsman played his last Test match from August 20 to 24 in 2015 against India at the P Sara Oval stadium in Colombo. The ICC Hall of Fame member has represented the island nation in 124 Tests and 404 ODIs and scored 12,400 and 14,234 runs respectively.

On this day in 2015, Sri Lanka legend and ICC Hall of Fame member Kumar Sangakkara retired from international cricket after playing his final Test in Colombo 👏 pic.twitter.com/d2DGhMcXp8 — ICC (@ICC) August 24, 2022

