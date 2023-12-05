Pakistan travels to Australia for a three-match Test series. The series, which gets underway from December 14, is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The first Test takes place at Optus Stadium in Perth. The second Test will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day. The third and final Test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 03 onwards. Meanwhile, continue reading for the AUS vs PAK TV channel telecast and live streaming online details in India. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel Engage in Heated Argument During Pakistan’s Training Session Ahead of AUS vs PAK Test Series, Video Goes Viral.

The Test series will be David Warner’s last as he has decided to hang boots in the longer format of the game. Interestingly, the series marks a new beginning for Pakistan. Shan Masood replaces Babar Azam as Test captain and the Green Shirts will be looking for their first-ever series win in Australia.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs Pakistan Test Series 2023-24?

Star Sports Network have acquired the television rights of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2023-24 on its channels in India. Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of AUS vs PAK Test matches on its channels. The AUS vs PAK Test matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD. Sarfaraz Ahmed Rules out Discrepancies Among Pakistan Cricketers After Captaincy Change Ahead of AUS vs PAK Test Series.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 2023-24 Online?

Disney+, Hotstar the digital platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the AUS vs PAK 2023-24 Test series online. The live streaming of AUS vs PAK will be available for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application. On the website, users will have to pay the subscription fees to watch AUS vs PAK live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).