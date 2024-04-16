Away from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 razzmatazz, Pakistan hosts New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. The series will serve as an ideal preparation for both the sides as ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place in June this year. Interestingly, this is the second five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand within four months. In January, earlier this year, Pakistan travelled to New Zealand for a T20I series and lost it 1-4 under Shaheen Shah Afridi’s captaincy. Guess what? Babar Azam is back and has been reappointed as captain for this series. Meanwhile, fans looking for PAK vs NZ live telecast and free streaming online in India can scroll down for all the information. Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 Schedule Announced: Five-Match Series to Take Place in April Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup.

While Babar returns as captain, Pakistan also sees the return of fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, both of whom make a u-turn from retirement. Batsman Usman who was based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) returned to his roots as he earned a maiden call. On the other hand, Michael Bracewell will lead the New Zealand side with most of its top players busy in IPL 2024. Mohammad Hafeez Takes a Dig at Pakistan Selectors As Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim Recalled for PAK vs NZ T20Is Says, ‘RIP Pakistan Domestic Cricket’

How To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 in India?

Sadly, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series 2024 will not be telecast live on any channel in India. Only live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be available. Continue reading to find out the PAK vs NZ live streaming online details.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 in India?

With no live telecast of PAK vs NZ available in India, fans can still watch the series live. FanCode will provide the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2024 live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 25 as match pass or Rs 89 as tour pass to watch the live streaming online of New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2024.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

