Here's the second semifinal between Australia and Pakistan are going to be at loggerheads for the second finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team which will bring to you the right combination of wicket-keepers, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders. This will surely help you build your playing XI for the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. PAK vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal.

So the two teams have met each other six times in the shortest format of cricket and the head-to-head record of the match between Australia and Pakistan is extremely interesting. The Men in Green have emerged victorious on three occasions and the rest of the matches are won by Australia. So both teams are at par with each other in this game. The winner here will make their way into the finals of the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below.

PAK vs AUS Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) can be named as wicket-keeper in your Dream 11 PAK vs AUS fantasy team.

PAK vs AUS Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batmen - Asif Ali (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Shoaib Malik (PAK), David Warner (AUS), can be picked as your Dream 11 ENG vs NZ fantasy team's batsmen.

PAK vs AUS Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders - Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS) can be named as the all-rounders on this side.

PAK vs AUS Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers - Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Hasan Ali (PAK), Adam Zampa (AUS, Josh Hazlewood (AUS) can form the bowling attack for your fantasy team.

PAK vs AUS Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Asif Ali (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Shoaib Malik (PAK), David Warner (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Hasan Ali (PAK), Adam Zampa (AUS, Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Babar Azam (PAK) can be named captain of your PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team while David Warner (AUS) being named vice-captain.

