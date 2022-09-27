England (ENG) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the fifth T20 of the ongoing seven-match series on 28 September at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The match will kick-start at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs ENG 5thn T20 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. PAK vs ENG 4th T20I 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf Star as Pakistan Beat England by Three Runs, Level Series 2-2.

Pakistan levelled the series 2-2 on Sunday, after a dramatic win by 3 runs. England needed just 9 off 12 balls with three wickets in hand, thanks to Liam Dawson's 18th over fiery hitting in which he scored 22 runs. However, in the 19th over, the man with the golden arm, Haris Rauf toppled the win predictor and to everyone's surprise, dismissed the danger man Dawson followed by another wicket of tail-ender Olly Stone in the very next ball. England now needed 4 off the last over with one wicket in hand. Very cleverly designed fielding by captain Babar Azam got Pakistan rid of the last wicket by run out of Shan Masood's throw, to seal the match by 3 runs. After a pitiful loss in the previous match, England will be eager to win the upcoming T20.

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Harry Brook (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Moeen Ali (ENG) could be our all-rounders

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Haris Rauf (PAK), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) could form the bowling attack

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Harry Brook (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG), Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Moeen Ali (ENG), Haris Rauf (PAK), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

