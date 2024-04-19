Fans were in for massive disappointment after the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2024 was washed out due to heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi. The match had a delayed start, and when it did begin, the proceedings lasted for just two balls, with the game eventually being called off due to the downpour. Those who had expected a fascinating clash to start off the five-match series had to go home disappointed and would be keen on having the rain stay away in the remaining four matches. But how will the weather play out in Rawalpindi during the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on April 20? Read below to know more. PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024: Spectators At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Forced to Take Shelter Under Polythene During Rain Due to Absence of Roof (Watch Video).

This series is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the West Indies and the USA. Also, this is a memorable series for Pakistan cricket as it marks Babar Azam's return as white-ball captain and the comebacks of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom reversed their retirement. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

Rawalpindi Weather Report

Expected weather in Rawalpindi at the time of PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I 2024 (Source; Accuweather)

Good news for fans as there is no forecast of rain in Rawalpindi, the venue for the second T20I of the series. As per the weather report above, the chances of rain playing spoilsport once again are less. The temperature would hover between 20-23 degrees celsius.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium would help the fast bowlers. The ball is expected to swing in the initial phases of the game, much like how it did when Shaheen Afridi broke through Tim Robinson's defense. The spinners can come into the action later on as the game progresses. Batsmen would have value for their shots on this track.

