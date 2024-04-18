PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the first game of the five-match T20I series. The PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 takes place at the Rawalpindi Stadium in Rawalpindi and will start at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs NZ on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I match. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

Babar Azam returns as Pakistan captain after being reappointed. He replaces Shaheen Afridi who captained Pakistan in the last series, interestingly against New Zealand. The series was played in January and Pakistan lost it 1-4. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked six players from Pakistan team and five from New Zealand to complete our PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 Schedule Announced: Five-Match Series to Take Place in April Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert (NZ) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batsmen: Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Mark Chapman (NZ).

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (PAK), James Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (NZ) and Michael Bracewell (NZ).

Bowlers: Naseem Shah (PAK) and Ish Sodhi (NZ).

PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Babar Azam (c) and James Neesham (vc).

PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Tim Seifert (NZ), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Mark Chapman (NZ), Shadab Khan (PAK), James Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (NZ) and Michael Bracewell (NZ), Naseem Shah (PAK) and Ish Sodhi (NZ).

