After a resounding win over India in their first match, Pakistan would be full of confidence as they take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 stage fixture, on Tuesday, October 26. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A complete team performance outlined Pakistan's historic and memorable win over India in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai and Babar Azam and co would try their best to carry on with the momentum received as the tournament progresses. In one night, the 2009 champions rose from one of the main competitors to the stature of a title favourite and they would be keen on maintaining that tag, albeit unknowingly. Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistan Captain to Beat India in a World Cup Match, Achieves Feat in T20 WC 2021

New Zealand on the other hand, lost both their warm matches and they need to work hard in order to outclass an in-form Pakistan side. Both sides have a lot of batsmen who can change gears at any time at those. Let us take a look at the Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match.Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batsman, Performs Namaz During Drinks Break of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Clash (Watch Video)

PAK vs NZ Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be named the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 PAK vs NZ Fantasy Team.

PAK vs NZ Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ) and Martin Guptill (NZ) can be chosen as the batsmen.

PAK vs NZ Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Shadab Khan (PAK) and Imad Wasim (PAK) can be picked as the all-rounders in this side.

PAK vs NZ Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) can be named as the bowlers of the side.

PAK vs NZ Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Shadab Khan (PAK), Imad Wasim (PAK), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) can be picked as captain of your PAK vs NZ Dream11 team while Kane Williamson (NZ) can be named as vice-captain.

