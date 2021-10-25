Pakistan would lock horns against New Zealand in match 19 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, October 26. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). For Pakistan, proving a point in this clash would be more about just winning two more points. They would not forget the fact that New Zealand cancelled a series in Pakistan just minutes before the first ODI and for that, this might just be personal for Pakistan. Babar Azam's men are already in good form and are favourites to win this encounter. However, New Zealand cannot be taken lightly as they have a lot of match-winners in their side and players with a lot of experience in T20 cricket. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground and would be a keenly contested battle and with batsmen like Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in form, a high-scoring contest is on the cards. Let us take a look at the Head-to-Head records and other details about this match.

PAK vs NZ, T20 Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head records in T20Is, both sides have played each other for a total of 24 times where Pakistan have the upper hand with 14 wins as compared to New Zealand, who have won the remaining 10 games. In T20I World Cups, Pakistan have three wins out of a total of five games played with New Zealand having two victories to their name.

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19, Key Players

The key players for Pakistan would be skipper Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi whereas for New Zealand, Kane Williamson and speedster Lockie Ferguson would turn out to be important performers in this match.

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19, Mini-Battles

In this match, the clash between Babar Azam and Lockie Ferguson would be an interesting one to watch along with the duel between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Kane Williamson. Both these mini-battles have the capability of determining the outcome of this match.

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2021 (Tuesday). The PAK vs NZ encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand match live on Star Sports channels. The PAK vs NZ match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the PAK vs NZ live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Philips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

