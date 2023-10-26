PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan will be playing for survival in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they face in form South Africa in the CWC 2023 match number 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs SA on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of PAK vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

After a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, Pakistan have no option but to collect the two points from this all-important and tough clash against South Africa. In the PAK vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked four players from Pakistan team and seven from South Africa squad to complete our PAK vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

PAK vs SA CWC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Quinton de Kock (SA) and Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

Batsmen: Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Rassie van der Dussen (SA).

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA) and Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Keshav Maharaj (SA).

PAK vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Quinton de Kock (c) and Marco Jansen (vc).

Pakistan Likely XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz/ Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa Likely XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

