Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Faces Injury Scare Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Pakistan's women's cricket team faced a significant injury scare on the eve of their highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against arch-rivals India. Captain and star all-rounder Fatima Sana was struck on the knee during a practice session at Edgbaston on Saturday, raising immediate concerns about her participation in Sunday's blockbuster clash. The incident saw Sana collapse in visible pain and be taken off the field, though she has since provided a reassuring update on her condition. IND-W vs PAK-W Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

As reported by Geo, the injury occurred during Pakistan's final training session when Sana, while following through in her bowling stride, was hit on her right shin by a powerful straight drive from teammate Ayesha Zafar. The impact left the 24-year-old in considerable discomfort, prompting immediate attention from the team's medical staff and her fellow players. She did not return for the remainder of the session, leading to widespread speculation and anxiety within the Pakistan camp and among fans. Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast for IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

However, much to the relief of the Pakistan team and its supporters, Fatima Sana addressed the media at the pre-match press conference, confirming that the injury was not serious and she would be available for the crucial encounter against India. "It was just a normal shot from Ayesha and I was hit below the knee. But I think it is good now," Sana stated, allaying fears of a prolonged absence. Her swift recovery is a major boost for Pakistan, as Sana is considered a pivotal player, leading the pace attack and contributing significantly with the bat, making her crucial for the team's balance.

The India-Pakistan fixture is set to kick off both teams' campaigns in the 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board from June 12 to July 5. This tournament marks the biggest Women's T20 World Cup in history, with the field expanding from 10 to 12 teams. Pakistan has been placed in Group 1 alongside formidable opponents including six-time champions Australia, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and debutants Netherlands. The high-stakes match at Edgbaston is expected to draw an electric atmosphere, with both sides eager to start their tournament journey on a winning note.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Geo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).