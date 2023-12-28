Pakistan Cricket Team is currently touring Australia for a three-Test match tour. After the loss in the first match against the hosts at Perth, Pakistan is eyeing a comeback in the second Test match at Melbourne. Pakistan Cricket has undergone some recent changes after the failure in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam has resigned from captaincy. Shan Masood is appointed the Test captain while Shaheen Shah Afridi is appointed the T20I captain. Mohammad Hafeez is appointed the team director and Wahab Riaz is the new chairman of selectors. Hafeez is planned a complete change in the way of operations and selection of the Pakistan Cricket Team ahead of their new assignments and a few reports have suggested, players will be fined if they are found sleeping in the dressing room during the ongoing tour. ‘It's Like a Crocodile Jaw….’ Commentator Reacts As Abdullah Shafique Drops An Easy Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video).

According to reports by GeoSuper TV, national team director Mohammad Hafeez, known for his meticulous approach, has introduced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with a zero-tolerance policy on inactivity, including a $500 fine for players caught sleeping in the dressing room. Earlier, some players, who were not part of the playing XI, used to sleep in the dressing room when the previous management was in charge. "The players have been warned and informed about the development. It is done on the instructions of Team Director Mohammad Hafeez." a source revealed. Bizarre! Play Stopped After Third Umpire Richard Illingworth Gets Stuck in Lift at MCG During Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Day 3.

However, the new team management has told the players to sleep when they are at the hotel rather than the stadium. While the new rules aim to promote professionalism and focus, some players reportedly expressed frustration, comparing the strictness to Under-16 team regulations. Sources claimed informal discussions among players revealed discontent with the perceived lack of trust and personal space

