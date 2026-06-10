Pakistan Squad for Asian Games 2026 Announced: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Dropped; Sahibzada Farhan Named Captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced a youthful and experimental 15-member squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan will lead the side, marking his first captaincy stint for the national team in white-ball cricket. The announcement, made on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, sees several established stars, including regular white-ball captain Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan, rested, signaling the PCB's intent to blood emerging talent on a major multi-sport stage. Cricket at Asian Games 2026: Schedule, Format and All You Need to Know.

Sahibzada Farhan, aged 30 (born March 6, 1996), brings a wealth of T20 experience, having played 46 T20 Internationals for Pakistan. The right-handed top-order batter has scored 1,305 runs in the format, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries. Farhan was the leading scorer at the recently concluded 2026 T20 World Cup, amassing 383 runs at an impressive average of 76.60. His blistering unbeaten century (100 off 57 balls) against Namibia during that tournament underscored his aggressive yet composed approach.

Abdul Samad, who has five T20I caps for Pakistan, has been appointed as the vice-captain, while Usman Khan will shoulder wicket-keeping duties. India Squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer to Lead, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included.

Ali Raza: The Emerging Pace Sensation

The most notable new inclusion in the squad is the 18-year-old (born March 18, 2008) right-arm medium-fast bowler, Ali Raza. Raza has been consistently knocking at the door with stellar performances in domestic cricket. He notably took 4 wickets for 34 against Australia in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup semi-final and a crucial 4/42 in the 2025 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final, which Pakistan U19 won.

His recent form includes a historic hat-trick in the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings, where he finished with figures of 4 for 41, becoming the youngest Pakistani to achieve this feat in PSL history.

Pakistan's Asian Games 2026 Squad

Role Player Name Captain Sahibzada Farhan Vice-Captain Abdul Samad Wicketkeeper Usman Khan Batsmen Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub All-rounders Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood Bowlers Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim

Four players in the squad – Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat, and Saad Masood – are yet to make their T20I debuts for Pakistan. The majority of the selected players (14 out of 15) are currently participating in the NCA white-ball camp, which commences in Lahore on June 15.

The Road to Aichi-Nagoya 2026

The Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The men's cricket tournament, played in the T20 format and granted international status, is scheduled from September 24 to October 3, 2026, at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture. Pakistan, being one of the top-seeded nations, is expected to directly start its campaign from the quarter-finals on September 28. Medal matches are slated for October 3.

At the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou 2023, Pakistan finished in fourth place.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule (Men's Tournament Key Dates)

Tournament Dates: September 24 - October 3, 2026

Venue: Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Match Timings: Morning matches at 9:00 AM JST, Afternoon matches at 2:00 PM JST (UTC+9)

Pakistan's First Match: Quarter-final, September 28, 2026, 2:00 PM JST (opponent TBD)

Medal Matches: October 3, 2026 (Bronze at 9:00 AM JST, Gold at 2:00 PM JST)

Where to Watch (India & Subcontinent)

Sony Pictures Networks India has secured exclusive broadcast rights for the 2026 Asian Games across India and the wider Indian subcontinent. Cricket matches will be aired live on Sony's sports channels and streamed on Sony LIV. Broadcast details for other regions are yet to be officially announced.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).