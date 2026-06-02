Pakistan vs Australia Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd ODI 2026

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team: The highly anticipated second One Day International of the Australia tour of Pakistan 2026 series is set to unfold today, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After a thrilling series opener on May 30, 2026, where Pakistan secured a five-wicket victory, led by debutant Arafat Minhas' five-wicket haul (5-32) and a solid fifty from Babar Azam (69 runs), the hosts will be looking to seal the series. Australia, under the captaincy of Josh Inglis in the absence of an injured Mitchell Marsh and resting key pacers, will be keen to bounce back and level the series. Pakistan vs Australia Head-to-Head Ahead of 2nd ODI 2026.

This three-match ODI series is a crucial fixture as both teams fine-tune their combinations ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year. Pakistan enters this match with recent strong form against Australia in white-ball cricket, having also swept them 3-0 in a T20I series earlier this year in January-February 2026.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match 2nd ODI Teams Pakistan vs Australia Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Date Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Tournament Australia Tour of Pakistan 2026 (ODI Series)

PAK vs AUS Match Timings Across Regions

Catch the action live at these timings across different time zones:

Local Time (Pakistan Standard Time - PKT): 4:30 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:00 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 9:30 PM

British Summer Time (BST) / UK Time: 12:30 PM

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / USA Time: 7:30 AM

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Telecast and Streaming

Here's a breakdown of broadcast and streaming options for cricket enthusiasts globally:

India: Indian cricket fans can stream the match live on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Please note that there will be no live telecast of the match on any television channel in India.

Pakistan: Viewers in Pakistan can watch the match live on PTV Sports (TV) and stream it via the PCB Live app.

Australia: The match will be telecast on Foxtel and available for live streaming on Kayo Sports.

PAK vs AUS Head-to-Head and Recent Form

Historically, Australia holds an edge over Pakistan in ODIs, having won 71 of their 111 encounters, compared to Pakistan's 36 victories. Pakistan has recently shown strong performance in bilateral ODI series against Australia, clinching the last two series 2-1, first in Pakistan in 2022 and then in Australia in November 2024. With the momentum from their T20I series whitewash earlier this year and a win in the first ODI, Pakistan will be confident on their home turf.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).