Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I 2020: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for PAK vs BAN From Lahore

Pakistan Defeat Bangladesh (Photo Credits: @TheRealPCB)

After clinching victories in the first two matches, Pakistan will eye to register a clean sweep when they will lock horns in the third and last T20I of the series. PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I will be played on January 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Babar Azam-led side has been dominant throughout the series and will eye to put the foot on the paddle in the next match. On the other hand, Bangladesh have nothing to lose in the match and they should put on their best effort in order to cause a turnaround. Meanwhile, one can get the live scorecard and ball-to-ball update of the match. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

The brilliant show by the Pakistani bowlers certainly has been the main reason behind their side’s brilliant show in the ongoing series. The likes of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi have been particularly brilliant with their tight line and lengths. In the batting department, Shoaib Malik and skipper Babar Azam have displayed good form.

Speaking of Bangladesh, the dismal show of Mustafizur Rahman has been the major reason behind the side’s downfall. Other than him, veterans like Tamim Iqbal and skipper Mahmudullah will have to raise their hands up in order to get a different result. You can follow the ball-by-ball commentary of PAK vs BAN T20I match on LatestLY.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 being scheduled to play later this year, time is certainly running out for both the sides to identify their best playing XI and build a strong squad for the gala tournament.