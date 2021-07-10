Pakistan continue their tour of England as the two teams face each other in the second of the three ODIs. The PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at The Lord’s in London on July 10, 2021 (Saturday). England have the advantage in the series and will be aiming to wrap up the win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI live streaming can scroll down below for details. Shahid Afridi Urges Pakistani Cricket Team to Bounce Back Harder for the Second Game.

Pakistan’s batting was left wanting in the opening ODI game as Babar Azman’s men failed to deliver against a novice England attack. However, the Men in Green will hope to give a better account of themselves and get back into the series against an England side that has been affected heavily due to positive COVID Tests. English bowlers along with Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley were the standout performers. ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021.

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Match Time and Venue as per IST

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played at the Lord’s in London. The game is scheduled to be held on July 10, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm Pakistan time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Match in India and Pakistan

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI on Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. So fans need to tune into Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

How To Watch England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Pakistan series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match online for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on the official streaming platform of PTV Sports.

