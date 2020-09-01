England will host Pakistan in the third and final T20I of a three-match series hoping to clinch a series win and extend their dominance over Pakistan in the shortest form the game. England won the second T20I by five wickets in a heavy-scoring game. The first T20I was washed out due to rain. The Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I match will take place on September 1, 2020 (Tuesday) and will be played at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. England already lead the series 1-0 and can clinch a fifth straight T20I series win. Ahead of the PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I match, take a look at some key players for the clash. Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch PAK vs ENG Free Telecast on Sony SIX, PTV & Ten Sports.

Pakistan were off to a flier in the second T20I after being put to bat first. Babar Azam scored a splendid fifty and was involved in giving Pakistan a fiery start alongside Fakhar Zaman in the powerplay. Mohammad Hafeez then took over from the pair and smashed four sixes and five boundaries in 36-ball knock of 69. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Shadab Khan and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

But Pakistan, who at one point looked like they were on course for a 200-plus score, failed to breach the 200-run mark. England then started the fireworks right from the word go and didn’t stop at all. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan struck quick half-centuries and Jonny Bairstow made 44 off 24 deliveries as England chased down 196 with five wickets and as many deliveries to spare.

Eoin Morgan

The England skipper was in devastating form in the second T20I match. He was dismissed for only 14 in the first game with England in a bothering position but rain ensured they didn’t fall behind in the series – the first game was abandoned. He entered the crease with England still needing 130 runs to win from 11.5 overs. Morgan started right from the word go and didn’t stop until Haris Rauf dismissed him on the boundary line. The England skipper had scored 66 runs off just 33 deliveries with four maximum and six boundaries. When he departed in the 17th over, England needed run-a-ball 18 to win.

Babar Azam

He showed once again just why he was the World No 1 batsman in T20Is. Babar Azam went past 1500 runs in T20I cricket in only 39 innings. He is now the joint holder of the fastest to 1500 T20I runs record alongside Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch. The Pakistan skipper hit 56 runs and set the tone for a big score for his side. He will once again be the key as the visitors aim to level the series.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has quite been Pakistan’s bowler of the T20I series. He took two quick wickets in the first T20I, which was unfortunately washed out, and accounted for three more in the second game. Shadab brought Pakistan back into the contest after a poor start by removing both the England openers in successive deliveries. He also later dismissed Moeen Ali to somewhat keep Pakistan in the game. Shadab’s batting exploits are yet to be seen. But captain Babar Azam will hope for another fine bowling display from the spinner.

Adil Rashid

Like Shadab, Adil Rashid has been England’s bowler of the series. In a game where bowlers who bowled four overs each went for an economy over 10, Rashid had an economy of 8 with two wickets to his name. Again like Shadab, Rashid dismissed both the Pakistani opening batsman and also kept the runs in check from one end in a high-scoring game.

Tom Banton

The 21-year-old opening batsman has been in excellent touch throughout the T20I series. He smashed 40-ball 72 runs in the opening game and scored 20 off 16 deliveries in the second game. He was trapped LBW by Shadab Khan, but Banton has already shown why he is so highly rated in English cricket. The team and fans across the world will hope for another big score from the tall opener.

