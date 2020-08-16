16 Aug, 15:03 (IST) Pakistan vs England Live Score of 2nd Test Day 4 Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test day 4. The match is heading towards a draw as only 86 overs were bowled in the first three days of the game. The weather doesn't look cricket friendly on the fourth day as well. Hence, fans must keep their fingers crossed.

PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 4: The second Test match between England and Pakistan is heading towards a draw as the Rose Bowl ground in Southampton has experienced heavy rains in the first three days of the game. Only 86 overs have been bowled in the game in which Pakistan scored 223 runs with the loss of nine wickets. England had the upper hand till stumps on Day 2. However, the third day of the game entirely got washed out due to rain and the batting side got a breather. Notably, the weather forecast isn’t great on Day 4 either. Hence, fans must keep their fingers crossed. Meanwhile, stay tuned to live updates and commentary of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 4. Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Washed Out Due to Rain and Bad Light.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision didn’t prove to be great one as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad breathed fire with the red cherry and put the home team on the driver’s seat. Nevertheless, Abid Ali (60), Babar Azam (47) and Mohammad Rizwan (60*) rose to the occasion and helped their side cross the 200-run mark. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2020 Day 4 on Sony Six, PTV Sports.

In fact, Rizwan is still present in the cease and will like to accumulate maximum runs before the last wicket falls. On the other hand, the England bowlers would like to claim the remaining wicket as soon as possible. Well, Joe Root and Co might seem to be in a better position. However, facing the Pakistan pacers under overcast conditions will not be easy.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah